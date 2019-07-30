Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
Senior Correspondent and Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 01:47 PM BdST
The death toll from dengue has increased as the disease spread to different districts.
A man and a woman suffering from dengue died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday night. Two more patients died in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, said the doctors.
Farzana Hossain, 45, a teacher who was receiving treatment at the medicine ward in DMCH, died at around 2 am, said Abdur Rahman Khan, assistant sub-inspector in Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.
Farzana, the vice principal of the Mirpur branch of South Point School and College, lived in New Eskaton. Her husband Nurul Amin is a physician.
His wife was diagnosed with dengue a week before and was admitted to a clinic, Nurul Amin told bdnews24.com. They shifted Farzana to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday as her condition deteriorated. Liton Hawlader, 25, a native from Bauphal Upazila in the southern district of Patuakhali, died at the DMCH, three days after he was admitted to the hospital.
Those who died in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College was identified as Aslam Khan, 24, hailing from Shyampur in Bakerganj Upazila and Sohel, 18, from Kawkhali Upazila in Pirojpur.
Aslam was admitted on Monday at around 9 pm and Sohel got admitted at around 1 am on Tuesday, said Dr Bakir Hossain, director of the hospital. Both patients were suffering from dengue and their condition was critical.
“Both patients lived in Dhaka and went to their ancestral home after they fell ill. It seems they have not received proper treatment after they had dengue. Their blood pressure dropped fast,” the director said citing the families.
At least 24 patients suffering from dengue are receiving treatment in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College as of 11.30 am on Tuesday, said Bakir Hossain.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother
- Japan Foreign Minister Kono arrives in Bangladesh to talk Rohingya issue
- RMG worker dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital amid outbreak
- New Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh in August
- Humnath Bhandari new IRRI representative in Bangladesh
- Dengue cases continue to rise, spread to 50 districts in Bangladesh
- Arrest warrant issued for Jatiya Party leader Loton in rape case
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay
- Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- Bangladesh hands list of 25,000 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar for verification
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka