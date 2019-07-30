Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal

A man and a woman suffering from dengue died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday night. Two more patients died in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, said the doctors.

Farzana Hossain, 45, a teacher who was receiving treatment at the medicine ward in DMCH, died at around 2 am, said Abdur Rahman Khan, assistant sub-inspector in Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost.

Farzana, the vice principal of the Mirpur branch of South Point School and College, lived in New Eskaton. Her husband Nurul Amin is a physician.

His wife was diagnosed with dengue a week before and was admitted to a clinic, Nurul Amin told bdnews24.com. They shifted Farzana to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday as her condition deteriorated. Liton Hawlader, 25, a native from Bauphal Upazila in the southern district of Patuakhali, died at the DMCH, three days after he was admitted to the hospital.

Those who died in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College was identified as Aslam Khan, 24, hailing from Shyampur in Bakerganj Upazila and Sohel, 18, from Kawkhali Upazila in Pirojpur.

Aslam was admitted on Monday at around 9 pm and Sohel got admitted at around 1 am on Tuesday, said Dr Bakir Hossain, director of the hospital. Both patients were suffering from dengue and their condition was critical.

“Both patients lived in Dhaka and went to their ancestral home after they fell ill. It seems they have not received proper treatment after they had dengue. Their blood pressure dropped fast,” the director said citing the families.

At least 24 patients suffering from dengue are receiving treatment in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College as of 11.30 am on Tuesday, said Bakir Hossain.