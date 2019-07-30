DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother

Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Md Salahuddin produced Partha in court on Monday and sought to keep him in jail arguing he might influence witnesses and destroy evidence.

The lawyers for Partha, who was posted at Sylhet Central Jail, sought his bail but Senior Special Judge Imrul Kayes turned down the plea.

The team of lawyers for Partha included Dhaka Bar Association President and Awami League leader Gazi Shah Alam and General Secretary Asaduzzaman Rochi, its former president and BNP leader Masud Ahmad Talukder, and former general secretary and Awami League leader Abdur Rahman Howlader.

The charges against Partha include obtaining money through bribery, corruption and irregularities, and hiding wealth information.

Partha told the court that his monthly basic salary is Tk 30,000.

Asked about the source of the money found at his home in Dhaka, he said he had withdrawn Tk 3 million from a fixed deposit account while the rest of the money belonged to his wife and her mother.

An investigation after the arrest of the then Chattogram Central Jail jailor Sohel Rana Biswas with about Tk 45 million in cash, cheques and FDR led the ACC to Partha.

On Sunday, after initial quizzing, the ACC raided his home and found the Tk 8 million cash.