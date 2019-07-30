Bangladesh PM advisor sounds alarm, urges nations to sink egos to end Rohingya crisis

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. But we are not yet sure whether it’s the way out or the approaching train at the tunnel which is going to smash us. It’s a both way,” he said.

“Main thing is we should rise above egoism. We should not be egotist and think who is going down and who is losing. We should not care about that. We should concentrate on how to solve the problem,” the retired major general said.

The advisor was addressing the second meeting of the track 1.5 BIMSTEC security dialogue forum in Dhaka on Tuesday in which both government and civil society members and academia of the seven member states conveyed to discuss the traditional and non-traditional threats and how to cooperate with each other.

The Rohingya crisis is being seen as a major security issue if remained unresolved for long as what Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen used to say there might have pockets of radicalisation that can derail the development aspirations of the region.

Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand are the members of the BIMSTEC grouping which received much attention in recent years following India-Pakistan tension that resulted in postponement of 2016’s SAARC summit in Islamabad.

The grouping is promoting 14 priority sectors of development and common concerns including trade and investment, transport and communication, tourism and people-to-people contact as the forum is focused on economic and technical cooperation.

But countering terrorism gets a priority with the member states holding national security chiefs’ meetings regularly.

However, the ongoing Rohingya crisis which has received serious international attention did not find a place in the leaders’ document after the last summit in Kathmandu in August 2018, just a year after the appalling exodus in which over 700,000 Rohingyas took shelter in Cox’s Bazar.

The prime minister’s advisor said he is hopeful.

“In March this year the national security chiefs meeting in Thailand we found that all are agreed, but things are not taking place,” he said, adding that the Thai prime minister himself raised the issue.

Remained resolved, Tarique Siddique also feared a “hybrid security” threat as there are lots of vulnerabilities. “You never know who is going to take advantage of it."

“If something happens here, it will have a rippling effect all around neighbours. Its like an earthquake under the ocean,” he said, adding that: “It's a vicious circle we are getting into. If it becomes hot, it will be very difficult to cool down”.

He also asked the international NGOs to work more on the other side of the border –Rakhine State – to ensure they have security and houses there to go back.

The security affairs advisor highlighted the zero tolerance policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina against any form of terrorism and extremism and said it was her proposal to have a dialogue forum on security in the BIMSTEC.

“It used to be safe haven for terrorists,” he said, referring to the BNP-Jamaat regime between 2001 and 2006.

“I knew government intelligent agencies used to sponsor foreign terrorism with the assurance that they will not do any harm here. They will do harm to some others. Those days have gone. We are trying to ensure security,” he said, adding that due to preventive approaches, no terrorist attack took place in Bangladesh after the Holey Artisan café attack.

Acting Foreign Secretary Kamrul Ahsan, and BIMSTEC Secretary General M Shahidul Islam also spoke at the inauguration of the two-day meet chaired by BIISS Director General Major General AKM Abdur Rahman.