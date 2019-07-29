Three die in ‘shootouts’ in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar
Published: 29 Jul 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 12:47 PM BdST
Three people have been killed in so-called shootouts with RAB in two separate incidents in Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar.
One gunfight took place in an area close to Dhaka’s Hazaribagh Sikder Medical while the other occurred in Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive’s Shamlapur area in the early hours of Monday, according to RAB officials.
Sumon, 39, who was killed in Hazaribagh, was a weapons smuggler, says RAB. The others killed in Teknaf, Omar Faruq, 31, and Abdur Rahman, 42, were involved in drug trafficking.
DHAKA
Sumon was killed in a predawn shootout with RAB in Hazaribagh Sikder Medical area on Monday, RAB-2 Captain Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com
“Sumon opened fire on a RAB patrol team as they were passing through the area. He got hit after the elite force retaliated. Sumon was declared dead by a doctor after his body was taken to the hospital.”
Sumon was an arms dealer and a pistol was found in his possession, said RAB Captain Ashik.
COX’S BAZAR
Members of RAB’s Dhaka Battalion went to Cox's Bazar and launched an anti-narcotics operation.
RAB had information that a large shipment of yaba was going to be trafficked to Dhaka, said Mohiuddin Faruki of RAB-2. Based on the details, a RAB team set up a temporary checkpoint on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in the early hours of Monday.
“RAB personnel signalled a private car from Teknaf to stop at predawn. Shots were then fired at RAB members from the car, forcing the force to retaliate in self-defence. Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found in the car.”
The bodies were first taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex and later to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Mohiuddin.
Three hundred bottles of Phensidyl, 4,000 yaba tablets, a pistol and four bullets were recovered the car, he said.
Of the two killed in Teknaf, Abdur Rahman was named in 12 drug-related cases while Omar Faruq had eight cases filed against him, according to RAB officials.
