Three die in ‘shootouts’ in Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar

One gunfight took place in an area close to Dhaka’s Hazaribagh Sikder Medical while the other occurred in Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive’s Shamlapur area in the early hours of Monday, according to RAB officials.

Sumon, 39, who was killed in Hazaribagh, was a weapons smuggler, says RAB. The others killed in Teknaf, Omar Faruq, 31, and Abdur Rahman, 42, were involved in drug trafficking.

DHAKA

Sumon was killed in a predawn shootout with RAB in Hazaribagh Sikder Medical area on Monday, RAB-2 Captain Ashik Billah told bdnews24.com

“Sumon opened fire on a RAB patrol team as they were passing through the area. He got hit after the elite force retaliated. Sumon was declared dead by a doctor after his body was taken to the hospital.”

Sumon was an arms dealer and a pistol was found in his possession, said RAB Captain Ashik.

COX’S BAZAR

Members of RAB’s Dhaka Battalion went to Cox's Bazar and launched an anti-narcotics operation.

RAB had information that a large shipment of yaba was going to be trafficked to Dhaka, said Mohiuddin Faruki of RAB-2. Based on the details, a RAB team set up a temporary checkpoint on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in the early hours of Monday.

“RAB personnel signalled a private car from Teknaf to stop at predawn. Shots were then fired at RAB members from the car, forcing the force to retaliate in self-defence. Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found in the car.”

The bodies were first taken to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex and later to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, said Mohiuddin.

Three hundred bottles of Phensidyl, 4,000 yaba tablets, a pistol and four bullets were recovered the car, he said.

Of the two killed in Teknaf, Abdur Rahman was named in 12 drug-related cases while Omar Faruq had eight cases filed against him, according to RAB officials.