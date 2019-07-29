Home > Bangladesh

SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 05:08 PM BdST

Sales of state-owned pasteurised milk brand Milk Vita will resume as the Supreme Court has put on hold a High Court order for eight weeks.

But restrictions on the distribution and sales of 13 other producers will remain.

Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman issued the order on Monday after hearing a petition.

More to follow

