SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 05:08 PM BdST
Sales of state-owned pasteurised milk brand Milk Vita will resume as the Supreme Court has put on hold a High Court order for eight weeks.
But restrictions on the distribution and sales of 13 other producers will remain.
More to follow
