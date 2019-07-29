New Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh in August
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2019 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 10:18 PM BdST
India's new External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is coming to Dhaka in a two-day "courtesy" visit, his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen has told reporters.
The visit will take place on Aug 20 and 21, Momen said on Monday.
Jaishankar wanted to come to Dhaka earlier but Momen's plan to perform hajj pushed back the Indian foreign minister's trip.
This will be the first visit of Jaishankar after he took over as external affairs minister. He had visited Bangladesh several times as foreign secretary.
Momen and Jaishankar met last month on the sidelines of the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia or CICA in Tajikistan.
Bangladesh and India currently enjoy the best of their relations and officials hope to deepen the ties even more.
Over 100 agreements have been signed in the last 10 years, 68 of them in the last three years alone. The decades-old land boundary as well as maritime issues has been solved. But the equitable share of Teesta river water remains one thorny issue.
