Humnath Bhandari new IRRI representative in Bangladesh

He presented his credentials to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday. Accepting the credentials at his office, Momen assured him of the support of the government, the foreign ministry said.

Dr Bhandari is a Nepalese national. He has more than 15 years of experience in agricultural research-for-development focusing on rural livelihood, food security, poverty reduction, natural resources management, and rice-based cropping systems, among others.

Before joining his new role, he had been working as a scientist (applied economist) of IRRI in Bangladesh since 2010.

He told the foreign minister the IRRI was willing to strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh, especially on food security, nutrition, developing agricultural systems and realising the challenges in agricultural sector for achieving an inclusive agricultural development.

He reiterated IRRI’s continued support for capacity building of the researchers working in agricultural sector.

He also said that IRRI had worked closely with Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) to develop ‘Sonali Rice’ which is fortified with vitamin A.