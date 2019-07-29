Home > Bangladesh

Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2019 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 05:07 PM BdST

The government has halved withholding tax to 5 percent on interest earnings from investment of as much as Tk 500,000 in savings certificates.

The decision will go into effect from July, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a news briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

More to follow

