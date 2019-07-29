Home > Bangladesh

Death toll from Bangladesh floods hits 119 in 19 days

  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2019

The number of deaths from flood-related reasons like drowning, snakebites, lightning strikes, and diseases has reached 119 in Bangladesh.

Ayesha Akter, an official at the health ministry’s emergency operation control room, revealed the figure of casualties to bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The count crossed 100 on July 24 as at least 17,000 people have been affected by communicable diseases like diarrhoea.

Among the deceased, 98 drowned, seven died after being hit by lightning strikes, 10 died from snakebite, one from infection in respiratory system, and three from other reasons.

More than 6 million people have lost everything to the floods while over 5.4 million others conceded partial damage in 28 districts, according to the disaster management and relief ministry.

The situation was improving, State Minister Enamur Rahman told the media on Sunday.

“Water will recede in a day or two. And there will be no lack of relief even if floods prolong,” he said.

