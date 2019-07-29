Home > Bangladesh

Arrest warrant issued for Jatiya Party leader Loton in rape case

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 05:27 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for Jatiya Party Presidium Member Alamgir Sikder Loton for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman.

The Women and Children’s Repression Tribunal No. 1 issued the warrant on Monday after Qazi Humayun Kabir, the lawyer for the plaintiff, submitted a report that found evidence of the allegations brought against Loton.

The 32-year-old woman initiated a case with the tribunal on July 11 accusing the JP leader of raping and blackmailing her by using photos and videos of the first alleged incident.

Judge Abdu Naser Md Jahangir Alam ordered a judicial investigation into the allegation and asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka to submit the investigation report by July 27, according to the lawyer.

Loton, owner of publishers Sikder and Publication and Akash Publication, was the president of the previous committee of Bangladesh Publishers and Book-sellers Association or BAPUS. He is also a director of the National Book Centre that operates under the cultural affairs ministry.

Known to be a supporter of Ershad’s brother and the party’s Acting Chairman GM Quader, Loton was promoted into the presidium along with seven others on May 9.

Loton came to know the alleged rape victim as both are writers.

The woman helped Loton write an analytical book “Songothon O Songothok” and worked for illustration of Loton’s another book on Ershad – “Somoyer Aynay Pollibondhu”, according to the case.

“The accused sexually harassed the plaintiff by making indecent proposals to her when she met him regularly for the works. She ignored the overtures considering that the accused is of her father’s age. The accused also sent obscene images on Messenger and made similar indecent proposals on video calls,” the case dossier says.

Loton raped her in a car at Mohammadpur and filmed the incident while dropping her home on Jan 1 after his birthday party at Beauty Boarding under Kotwali Police Station, the woman alleged in the case.

The Jatiya Party leader blackmailed her and raped her several times again at his offices and Beauty Boarding, she alleged.

Loton last raped her in a room on the first floor of Beauty Boarding on June 30 after calling and promising to marry her, she added.

