SK Sinha’s brother appears at ACC to submit papers

He went to the ACC’s headquarters at Segunbagicha in Dhaka on Sunday to submit the documents, including tax returns, the anti-graft watchdog’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain is conducting the investigation into a 10-storey building owned by Narendra at Uttara in the capital to weigh whether he can start a formal inquiry.

Iqbal also quizzed Narendra, a retired official of the shipping department, on Oct 4 last year in another investigation into the allegation that his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha bought a house in the US by laundering money.

SK Sinha left Bangladesh in November, 2017 alleging the government exiled him as he did not agree to give a verdict in its favour of sacking of top court judges by parliament.

He has recently sought asylum in Canada.