SK Sinha’s brother appears at ACC to submit papers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 11:28 PM BdST
Narendra Kumar Sinha, the elder brother of former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, has submitted some papers to the Anti-Corruption Commission during an initial investigation into Narendra’s alleged illegal wealth.
He went to the ACC’s headquarters at Segunbagicha in Dhaka on Sunday to submit the documents, including tax returns, the anti-graft watchdog’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain is conducting the investigation into a 10-storey building owned by Narendra at Uttara in the capital to weigh whether he can start a formal inquiry.
Iqbal also quizzed Narendra, a retired official of the shipping department, on Oct 4 last year in another investigation into the allegation that his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha bought a house in the US by laundering money.
SK Sinha left Bangladesh in November, 2017 alleging the government exiled him as he did not agree to give a verdict in its favour of sacking of top court judges by parliament.
He has recently sought asylum in Canada.
