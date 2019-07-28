PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 02:41 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation has pressed charges against 90 people over the killings of three people and lootings and torching of Santhal houses in Gaibandha about three years ago.
The chargesheet was submitted to the Gaibandha court around 10.30am on Sunday, said Mohammad Abdul Hai Sarkar, assistant superintendent of police for the PBI.
Gobindaganj's Sapmara Union Parishad Chairman Bulbul Ahmed, UP members Shah Alam and Ayub Ali, and Rangpur Sugar Mill’s General Manager (finance) Nazmul Huda were among the suspects in the case, according to the chargesheet.
Twenty suspects have been arrested so far and one of them gave a confessional statement to the court, said Sarkar. Police recovered some goods looted from the Santhal village.
In 1962, the 'Rangpur Sugar Mill' acquired 1,840 acres of land in 18 villages occupied by the indigenous community and Bangalees for sugar cane farming.
But several years back, the Santhals started protests to get back the lands claiming that the sugar mill authorities leased out the land for paddy and tobacco farming, which is a violation of the acquisition contact.
In 2016, some of the Santhals built houses in an effort to occupy 100 acres of land lost to sugarcane farming and they started stalking the area with weapons, such as bows and arrows.
In November of the year, the sugar mill's employees and police clashed with the Santhals over the acquired land. Three Santhals were killed and many injured.
Hundreds of Santhal houses were looted and set on fire. After that, the sugar mill management used tractors to clear the land.
Later, Swapan Murmu filed a case accusing 600 unidentified people. In addition, affected Santhal Thomas Hembrom filed another case in which 33 persons were named.
