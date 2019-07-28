Four die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 09:52 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 10:34 AM BdST
Four people have been killed and 15 others injured after a pickup van overturned in Noakhali’s Chowmuhani Upazila.
The incident took place at the Chowmuhani Bazar around 7am on Sunday, according to Harunur Rashid, chief of the Begumganj Model Police Station.
The injured were admitted to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex and Noakhali General Hospital.
Nineteen workers had boarded the pickup van from Feni to reach Begumganj’s Bangla Bazar for building construction work, according to OC Rashid.
“The pickup van overturned in front of Chowmuhani Singer when the driver lost control of the vehicle. One worker died on the spot.”
The remaining 18 were rushed to medical institutions and another three were declared dead by a doctor.
“Nine people have been brought to my hospital, some of whom are in critical condition,” said Dr Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital.
