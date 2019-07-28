Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
Court Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 04:29 PM BdST
The High Court has banned the sales of pasteurised milk for five weeks after the discovery of lead and other hazardous substances in the products distributed by 14 companies.
The ban will particularly affect the sales and distribution of milk products manufactured by marketed by 14 companies with approvals from Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institutions.
A panel of two judges advised customers to refrain from buying pasteurised milk for the same period.
More to follow
