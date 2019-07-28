Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 06:55 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Partha Gopal Banik of Sylhet Central Jail on charges of graft, bribery and irregularities.
The anti-graft watchdog made the arrest after seizure of Tk 8 million cash
during a raid on his home on Bhuter Goli lane at Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Sunday.
He earned the money through bribery, corruption and irregularities, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
The commission’s Director Muhammad Yusuf quizzed Banik from 10am to 2pm earlier in the day for allegations of corruption and irregularities when the DIG of prisons was posted at Chattogram Central Jail.
An ACC team later conducted the drive on his home.
The ACC also quizzed Prashanta Kumar Banik, a former senior superintendent of the Chattogram Central Jail, on Sunday for similar allegations.
