Three Ideal College students go missing in Dhaleshwari River

A team of firefighters has started a rescue operation after they went missing near a bridge at the Bank Town Paschim Para area around 1.30pm on Saturday, said Nurul Islam, sub-inspector of Savar Model Police Station.

The missing students are Rajan, Mehedi and Akash.

“A group of 12 first-year students came to visit Akash's home in Savar on early Saturday. They went bathing in the river," Kibria, one of their friends, told reporters.

Five of them went missing due to the strong tide in the river and others swam ashore and two other students rescued by locals were admitted to a local health clinic, he said.

They were late to college on Saturday morning and went to visit Akash's house in Savar as they found the gate of the college closed, according to Hasib and Jihad, classmates of the victims.

“The three students still remained missing. The divers are making efforts to rescue them,” said Liton Ahmed, a senior officer at Savar Fire Station.