Momen greets new British Foreign Secretary Raab

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sent a congratulatory message to his new British counterpart Dominic Raab.

In his message, Momen mentioned the “historic” linkages with the UK were founded on the “enduring friendship and understanding between our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the then Conservative Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath”.

He expressed his confidence to steer the “excellent” bilateral relations to a “dynamic new phase” with increased partnership in trade, investment, development and global peace and security.

Momen also sought his “personal interventions” and the UK’s global leadership in ensuring early and sustained return of the Rohingyas to their ancestral home in Myanmar in “full dignity, rights and security”, the foreign ministry said.

