Lack of seats forces dengue patients being rushed from one Dhaka hospital to another
Obaidur Masum and Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 04:35 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 04:54 AM BdST
Hospitals in Dhaka are packed with dengue patients so much amid an outbreak of the disease that the relatives have to rush from one hospital to another to get their loved ones urgent medical attention.
The government hospitals, including the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, are keeping dengue patients on floors and corridors with the beds fully booked.
Doctors are also struggling to attend to so many dengue patients.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 386 dengue patients got admitted to hospitals in the capital in 24 hours until Friday morning.
More than 9,500 people have been affected by dengue so far this year, including a record 6,500 in July, the directorate said.
At least 23 people have died from dengue so far this year after the outbreak started in early June along with monsoon, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the government puts the death toll at eight.
bdnews24.com correspondents visited eight hospitals in Mirpur, Kalyanpur, Dhanmondi, Moghbazar, Kakrail and Old Dhaka to get a full picture of the situation.
A doctor attending to a child down with fever at the Shishu Hospital's emergency department on Friday amid a dengue outbreak in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The hospital’s Deputy Director AKM Mojaher Hossain said they have treated 715 dengue patients so far this year and were currently treating 95.
“We have diverted many patients diagnosed with other diseases as we are prioritising dengue patients. But we had to send many of the dengue patients back home with medication when we didn’t have any seat. Some of these patients should have undergone treatment at hospital,” he said.
“It’s painful to send patients back home owing to a lack of seats. The patients’ conditions are deteriorating as they are being rushed to one hospital from another,” the doctor said.
Zakir Hossain, who was waiting to get his wife hospitalised for dengue, said he first visited the City Hospital and the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
“There is no place to even walk on the corridors of the government hospitals, let alone get admission. Now the situation is same at this private hospital,” he said.
An official at the Popular Diagnostic Centre and Hospital at Dhanmondi said they kept some seats reserved for dengue patients.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Momen greets new British Foreign Secretary Raab
- Lack of seats forces dengue patients being rushed from one Dhaka hospital to another
- Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- 28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital
- AL’s Quader calls for ‘social movement’ to combat dengue
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Dhaka city corporations face High court questions over mosquito repellents
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- FaceApp is the future
- Bangladesh’s ICT industry grows 40% annually, says UNCTAD
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study