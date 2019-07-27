Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
Jahangirnagar University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 11:07 PM BdST
A student of Jahangirnagar University has died from dengue a day after the death of a Dhaka University student amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.
The deceased, U Khein Nu, was a first-year undergraduate pharmacy department student of the Jahangirnagar University’s 48th batch.
Hailing from Cox’s Bazar, she resided at the Pritilata Hall of the university at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Her father Mong Ba Ong, an official at the district administration, confirmed the news of her death to bdnews24.com on Saturday night.
Mong La Tin, a student of the university and cousin of U Khein, said she died while being taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital from her home on Anderson Road in the beach city in the afternoon.
Pijus Saha, chairman of the university’s pharmacy department, said U Khein was first admitted to the Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar when she fell ill.
As her condition did not improve, her family took her to Cox’s Bazar, Saha said.
Firoz Kabir, a finance department student of the Dhaka University, died from dengue on Friday night.
Bangladesh has recorded 683 dengue cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, highest for a day in past one month.
Hospitals in Dhaka are packed with dengue patients so much amid the outbreak that their relatives have to rush from one hospital to another to get their loved ones urgent medical attention.
The government hospitals, including the DMCH, are keeping dengue patients on the floors and corridors with the beds fully booked while the doctors are struggling to attend to so many patients.
The death toll has from dengue this year has already reached 25 so far this year, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the official record has put the death toll at eight.
