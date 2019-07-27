Home > Bangladesh

Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching

Published: 27 Jul 2019 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 02:50 AM BdST

Ibrahim Hossain Hridoy and Riya Begum Moyna, the suspects charged with lynching a woman in Dhaka’s Badda, have confessed to their roles in the crime sparked by “child abduction” rumour, according to police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Millat Hossain recorded their confessional statements when Badda Police Station Inspector Md Abdur Razzak produced them in court on Friday.

Hridoy, 19, gave the statement four days into his five-day grilling by police.

Seen thrashing the victim, Taslima Begum Renu, with a metal rod during the lynching in a widely circulated video on social media, Hridoy told the court earlier that he had acted on instigation of another woman.

Riya, 27, who works as a house help in the area, confessed to screaming “child abductor” following “suspicious” activities of Renu at a school, according to a police officer.

Her cry drove the situation out of control, but she denied taking part in the mob beating, the official added. He requested not to be named citing the ongoing investigation.

Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission of her child.

Riya, whose son is also a student of the school, was arrested at Satarkul in Dhaka on Thursday night.

