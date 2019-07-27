Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jul 2019 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 02:50 AM BdST
Ibrahim Hossain Hridoy and Riya Begum Moyna, the suspects charged with lynching a woman in Dhaka’s Badda, have confessed to their roles in the crime sparked by “child abduction” rumour, according to police.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Millat Hossain recorded their confessional statements when Badda Police Station Inspector Md Abdur Razzak produced them in court on Friday.
Hridoy, 19, gave the statement four days into his five-day grilling by police.
Seen thrashing the victim, Taslima Begum Renu, with a metal rod during the lynching in a widely circulated video on social media, Hridoy told the court earlier that he had acted on instigation of another woman.
Her cry drove the situation out of control, but she denied taking part in the mob beating, the official added. He requested not to be named citing the ongoing investigation.
Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission of her child.
Riya, whose son is also a student of the school, was arrested at Satarkul in Dhaka on Thursday night.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- 28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital
- AL’s Quader calls for ‘social movement’ to combat dengue
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Dhaka city corporations face High court questions over mosquito repellents
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- May Allah protect all from dengue, Finance Minister Kamal prays
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- FaceApp is the future
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Bangladesh’s ICT industry grows 40% annually, says UNCTAD