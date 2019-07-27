Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Millat Hossain recorded their confessional statements when Badda Police Station Inspector Md Abdur Razzak produced them in court on Friday.

Hridoy, 19, gave the statement four days into his five-day grilling by police.

Seen thrashing the victim, Taslima Begum Renu, with a metal rod during the lynching in a widely circulated video on social media, Hridoy told the court earlier that he had acted on instigation of another woman.

Riya, 27, who works as a house help in the area, confessed to screaming “child abductor” following “suspicious” activities of Renu at a school, according to a police officer.

Her cry drove the situation out of control, but she denied taking part in the mob beating, the official added. He requested not to be named citing the ongoing investigation.

Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission of her child.

Riya, whose son is also a student of the school, was arrested at Satarkul in Dhaka on Thursday night.