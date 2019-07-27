Four die as truck hits autorickshaw in Kishoreganj

The incident took place in Pakundia Upazila’s Battala area around 8am on Saturday, said Md Mofizur Rahman, chief of the local police station.

The dead were all passengers of the autorickshaw. The victims could not be identified immediately.

“The truck slammed the autoricshaw, leaving two people dead on the scene. Two others critically injured were taken to the Katiadi Upazila Health Complex. One died there and another on the way to a Dhaka hospital,” said the OC.

More to follow