Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2019 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 06:20 PM BdST
A woman has been arrested in connection with the lynching of Taslima Begum Renu in Dhaka’s Badda.
Riya Begum alias Moina, 27, was arrested in a raid in the Satarkul neighbourhood on Thursday night, according to Rafiqul Islam, chief of Badda Police Station.
Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two from Mohakhali in the capital, was beaten and killed by a mob on July 20. Police have so far arrested 14 people, including Moina, in connection with the lynching.
The woman, who was living at Mohakhali with her 11-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, went to the school to inquire about admission. Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor.
Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her. Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived.
Renu is among at least six people killed recently following rumours that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads and blood for construction of Padma Bridge” spread on social media, especially Facebook.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Dhaka city corporations face High court questions over mosquito repellents
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- May Allah protect all from dengue, Finance Minister Kamal prays
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Garment workers block Rampura road as co-worker beaten to death
Most Read
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- Facial recognition push at India airports raises privacy concerns
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage