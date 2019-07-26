Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta

The head of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council brought the allegation against the housing and public works minister at a media conference on Thursday about recent remarks of Priya during an audience with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

In the White House meeting on July 17, Priya alleged 3.7 million members of minority groups have “disappeared” from Bangladesh, drawing intense criticism from the government and many of the people in the Muslim-majority country.

She also alleged her home was attacked and burnt in Pirojpur, the district represented by Rezaul in parliament.

Rana said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s word to calm down about Priya has reassured the entire nation.

He also said the council suspended Priya as one of its organising secretaries to remove the confusion over her post. She was mentioned as general secretary of the organisation in some US media reports, according to Rana.

He said the organisation still does not support the use of the word “disappeared” by Priya, but added religious persecution has not yet ended in Bangladesh.

“Only the degree of intimidation has dropped,” he said, blaming a law on the property left by the Hindus during the 1947 partition and the India-Pakistan war in 1965 for encroachment of lthe and of the minorities.

“It’s true that Priya Saha’s ancestral home was burnt down. Different print and electronic media covered the story with importance. Now many are questioning whether she sought justice for the incident. Yes, she did seek justice,” Rana said.He said Priya, who runs an NGO that works for the Dalit community, contacted different government agencies and officials over the arson attack by hundreds of men wielding sticks on her home at Nazirpur village on Mar 3 this year.

Priya raised the issue in a brief encounter with Rezaul during a programme at the Central Shaheed Minar, according to the leader of the minority group.

“I was present there. Mr Rezaul Karim refused to even talk to her with respect. This happened in front of me,” he said.

Lawyer Rana is a prosecutor at the International Crimes Tribunal. Minister Rezaul is also a lawyer at the Supreme Court.

Rana said Priya might have brought the allegations in the White House meeting “out of grievances sparked by the arson attack”.

“No-one was with her when she, as the victim, sought justice, started a case. And now the allegation surfaces that she herself burnt her home. Can it be true?” Rana asked.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Minister Rezaul claimed the caretaker of Priya’s abandoned home initiated a case against unidentified people over a fire incident.

No-one of any other religion was named in the case, the minister said, claiming that people of all religions live in peace in his area.

Among the people arrested over the incident are both Muslims and Hindus.