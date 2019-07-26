IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka

The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the two bombs found near police boxes at Paltan and Khamarbari in Dhaka in a controlled explosion on Tuesday night.



“The IS has claimed the responsibility to plant the bombs,” said the militant activity watchdog SITE Intelligence Group citing the IS publication Amaq.



Earlier in a statement, the IS claimed responsibility of the two bombings that took place in April and May this year at Gulistan and Malibagh in Dhaka.





Police denied the IS claim saying a vested quarter caused the incidents to create unrest in the country. The law enforcement agents issued similar statement in case of the bombs found near police boxes.“We believe the local terrorist organisations that were active in the country may have resumed their activity,” Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary told the journalists.“Apparently, it seems it was done to create panic and unrest in the country,” Proloy Kumar Joarder, deputy commissioner of police in the counterterrorism unit, had said earlier following the retrieval of the bombs.