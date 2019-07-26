IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2019 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 02:59 PM BdST
The Middle East based extremist organisation Islamic State or IS has claimed the responsibility for the two bombs found near police boxes in Dhaka.
The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the two bombs found near police boxes at Paltan and Khamarbari in Dhaka in a controlled explosion on Tuesday night.
“The IS has claimed the responsibility to plant the bombs,” said the militant activity watchdog SITE Intelligence Group citing the IS publication Amaq.
Earlier in a statement, the IS claimed responsibility of the two bombings that took place in April and May this year at Gulistan and Malibagh in Dhaka.
“We believe the local terrorist organisations that were active in the country may have resumed their activity,” Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary told the journalists.
“Apparently, it seems it was done to create panic and unrest in the country,” Proloy Kumar Joarder, deputy commissioner of police in the counterterrorism unit, had said earlier following the retrieval of the bombs.
