Home > Bangladesh

IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Jul 2019 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 02:59 PM BdST

The Middle East based extremist organisation Islamic State or IS has claimed the responsibility for the two bombs found near police boxes in Dhaka.

The bomb disposal unit of police detonated the two bombs found near police boxes at Paltan and Khamarbari in Dhaka in a controlled explosion on Tuesday night.
 
“The IS has claimed the responsibility to plant the bombs,” said the militant activity watchdog SITE Intelligence Group citing the IS publication Amaq.
 
Earlier in a statement, the IS claimed responsibility of the two bombings that took place in April and May this year at Gulistan and Malibagh in Dhaka.
 

Police denied the IS claim saying a vested quarter caused the incidents to create unrest in the country. The law enforcement agents issued similar statement in case of the bombs found near police boxes.
 
“We believe the local terrorist organisations that were active in the country may have resumed their activity,” Inspector General of Police Javed Patwary told the journalists.
 
“Apparently, it seems it was done to create panic and unrest in the country,” Proloy Kumar Joarder, deputy commissioner of police in the counterterrorism unit, had said earlier following the retrieval of the bombs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

May all be spared from dengue: Kamal

SK Sinha(File Photo)

SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada

DCCs face HC questions over mosquito repellents

Minister ignored Priya’s complaint about arson: Rana

File Photo: Boris Johnson met Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka during his Bangladesh visit in February, 2018.

Hasina congratulates Johnson

Rohingyas eat up labour market: Study

Aedes mosquitoes multiplying like Rohingyas: Health minister

40th BCS preliminary test results out

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.