Dhaka city corporations face High court questions over mosquito repellents

The two city corporations will spray more insecticides than the regular levels in a combined drive in the next four days before changing these as the procurement process will take time, the court heard on Thursday.

The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi set next Tuesday for the next order in the case after the hearing.

The two city corporations will have to submit reports on progress in the drive on that day.

The court on Monday summonsed the chief health officers of Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC and Dhaka South City Corporation or DSCC Mominur Rahman and Md Sharif Ahmed respectively.

DSCC’s Sharif cited lack of manpower – 429 for over 10 million people in 75 wards– for the “failure” to control Aedes aegypti mosquito, which bears Dengue virus.

A judge then asked why the insecticides were not working. “We could smell the insecticides after spraying last year, but there is no such smell. The people speculate that the insecticides are ineffective.

“Even I’ve seen in TV that the road transport minister (Obaidul Quader) has said the insecticides are not working this time. No-one even admitted before,” he said.

Sharif said they get insecticides tested in two labs before using these.

“Why didn’t you get these tested in other labs when you saw that these are not working? Should we tell you what to do all the time? What is the problem?” the judge asked.

He also observed that the health ministry along with the city corporations should look after the dengue issue.

DNCC’s Mominur said they would change the insecticides and also formed a technical committee for this.

They would prefer direct procurement method to collect the insecticide fast as regular public procurement procedure takes time, he said.

Later, Toufiq Inam Tipu, the lawyer for DNCC, said it would take at least a month to collect new insecticide.

He sought the court’s permission to continue with the two city corporations’ plan to conduct a combined drive for four to five days.

“Please give us the time. We hope it will work,” he said.

The number of patients afflicted with the mosquito-borne dengue virus is on the rise in Dhaka and its surrounding areas. A special ward for dengue patients have thus been opened in several private and public hospitals in the capital. This photo was taken in Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Sayeed Ahmed Raja, the lawyer for DSCC, said the insecticides used by the corporation were effective, but mosquitos have become resistant to the insecticides.

“That’s why the two corporations have decided to raise the levels of insecticides while spraying in the drive,” he said.

A judge then expressed ire over the conflicting claims of the government and the city corporations. “Government ministers are saying that the insecticides are not working while the city corporations are saying otherwise,” he said.

Another High Court bench asked the authorities whether the government hospital were conducting dengue tests for free and the private hospitals were charging extra.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader ordered Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar to collect the information from the director general of health services and report within next Monday.

It issued the order verbally when lawyer Moshtaque Ahmed Chowdhury drew the court’s attention to a media report that the hospitals and diagnostic centres were charging unreasonable fees for dengue tests taking the chance of the outbreak.