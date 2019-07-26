28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jul 2019 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 05:11 PM BdST
At least 28 patients suffering from dengue have been receiving treatment in Bogura Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, said the hospital authority.
The 28 patients, including three women, were diagnosed with dengue as of 12pm on Friday, said Musa Al Mansur, deputy director of the hospital.
A number of patients suffering from fever got admitted over the past four days and 16 of them were diagnosed with dengue as of Thursday, he said. On Friday, 12 more patients were diagnosed with the disease.
“The patients were kept inside mosquito nets to prevent the disease from spreading,” said the physician. The patients travelled to Bogura from Dhaka with complaints of fever and were later diagnosed with dengue.
The authority will begin a cleaning drive to prevent dengue on Saturday following the direction from the local government, said Bogura Municipality Mayor AKM Mahbubur Rahman.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Dhaka city corporations face High court questions over mosquito repellents
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- May Allah protect all from dengue, Finance Minister Kamal prays
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Garment workers block Rampura road as co-worker beaten to death
Most Read
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Minister Rezaul paid no heed to Priya Saha’s complaint about arson attack: Rana Dasgupta
- Facial recognition push at India airports raises privacy concerns
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage