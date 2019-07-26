28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital

The 28 patients, including three women, were diagnosed with dengue as of 12pm on Friday, said Musa Al Mansur, deputy director of the hospital.

A number of patients suffering from fever got admitted over the past four days and 16 of them were diagnosed with dengue as of Thursday, he said. On Friday, 12 more patients were diagnosed with the disease.

“The patients were kept inside mosquito nets to prevent the disease from spreading,” said the physician. The patients travelled to Bogura from Dhaka with complaints of fever and were later diagnosed with dengue.

The authority will begin a cleaning drive to prevent dengue on Saturday following the direction from the local government, said Bogura Municipality Mayor AKM Mahbubur Rahman.