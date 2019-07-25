US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage

“The official wanted to know whether we will arrest her or file any case against her. I said I don’t believe the government will file any case,” Momen said while speaking about the phone conversation on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Momen attended the ministerial meeting on advancing religious freedom in Washington DC. Priya Saha was sent by the US embassy in Dhaka.

After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi national, Saha was seen urging Trump to help the religious minorities living in Bangladesh. She claimed that 37 million people of minority groups have “disappeared” from Bangladesh.

The government condemned those claims and said those are baseless.

The Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, in which Priya Saha was an organising secretary, expelled her for breach of organisational discipline.

“The assistant secretary told me she is panicked now. I told him she can seek protection from the government (on return). In Bangladesh many people are speaking on so many issues and we don’t arrest them,” Momen told the US official.

He said he was at the Harvard University when Priya Saha made those comments. Then he came to London to attend events with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He conveyed to the US officials that many people in Bangladesh are unhappy since her remarks were completely “false and baseless” but the government will provide protection to her as it is obliged to do so.

He also said that Bangladesh is a shining example of a country with religious harmony.