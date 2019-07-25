Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in separate ‘shootouts’ in Mirpur, Badda

Published: 25 Jul 2019 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 11:51 AM BdST

Two people have been killed in so-called shootouts with RAB in two separate incidents in the capital’s Mirpur and Badda.

One gunfight took place in Badda’s Panchkhola area at around 1:15am on Thursday. The other occurred in Mirpur’s Beribadh area at around 3:15am on the same day.

Maharaj, 40, killed in Badda, was a drug smuggler implicated in 29 drug-related cases while Nazmul Hasan Babu, alias Bengya Babu, 38, killed in Mirpur, was a ‘top criminal’ listed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the 'second in command' of the criminal gang Shahadat Bahini, according to RAB.

BADDA

A RAB team raided Panchkhola after receiving news about drug trading taking place in the area, said RAB-1 Assistant Police SI Md Kamruzzaman.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, the drug traders opened fire on them forcing the elite force to retaliate. A bullet-ridden body of Maharaj was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”

Maharaj was subsequently taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he said.

RAB recovered a shotgun and 3,000 yaba tablets from the spot, he added.

MIRPUR

A gunfight broke out between RAB patrolling officers and the ‘criminals’ at Beribadh, said Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director of RAB Headquarters.

“Bengya Babu was wounded in the gunfight. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.”

A pistol and bullets were recovered from the spot, said RAB officer Mizanur, adding that Babu had several dozen cases filed against him, including eight murder cases.

