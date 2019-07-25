Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 06:54 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has published the results of 40th Bangladesh Civil Service preliminary exams.
A total of 20,277 candidates have passed the tests, according to the results published on Thursday.
PSC Chairman Muhammed Sadique told bdnews24.com that the date for the next hurdle for the candidates, written tests, was yet to be fixed.
The schedule for the written tests will be published later, he said.
As many as 327,525 candidate sat for the preliminary tests after 410,963 got registered.
PSC published the notice to appoint 1,903 first class government officials through the 40th BCS exams on Sept 11 last year.
The posts include 200 of administration cadre, 72 of police and 465 general.
