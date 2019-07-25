PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 12:51 AM BdST
The Prime Minister’s Office has instructed all the related ministries, government agencies and departments to work to increase involvement of the people to tackle dengue, floods, and rumours
In a set of instructions issued at a meeting of top government officials at the PMO in Dhaka on Wednesday, the North and South city corporations in the capital were asked to collect necessary insecticides fast for killing mosquito, the bearer of dengue virus.
PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan presided over the meeting attended by secretaries to different ministries.
“We are working to raise public awareness. We’ve also made guidelines for doctors, training and work of nurses to prevent dengue,” Medical Education and Family Welfare Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told the meeting.
Mohd Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, a director at the PMO, later presented the instructions to prevent dengue.
These include weekly meetings called by chiefs of every office and letters to the education ministry and boards to raise awareness.
PMO Secretary Sajjadul also asked the officials to take immediate action against anyone spreading rumours like “heads and blood are needed to construct Padma Bridge”.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam urged initiatives to involve the people in building social awareness to prevent rumours.
The Police Headquarters distributed leaflets to stop the spread of rumours, according to him.
Food Secretary Shahabuddin Ahmed advised airing advertisements on TV to raise awareness against rumours.
Prime Minister’s Speech Writer Nazrul Islam told the media that the officials discussed the flood situation and measures to tackle it.
The steps discussed in the meeting included rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, supply of drinking water and food, and sending medical teams to the flood-hit areas.
