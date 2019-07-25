May Allah protect all from dengue, Finance Minister Kamal prays
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 11:06 PM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who recently recovered from dengue, has prayed that no-one ever contact the mosquito-borne disease.
“I know the pains of a dengue patient. May Allah protect us all from dengue,” he told a programme in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday.
He recalled his sufferings as the hospitals in the capital were grappling with thousands of dengue patients amid a rise in the number of mosquitos during monsoon.
The finance minister missed the presentation of his maiden budget and the post-budget press conference in mid-June because of dengue when the disease started spreading this year.
The minister was hospitalised a day before he was scheduled to present the national budget for 2019-20 on June 13.
He started presenting the budget, but struggled to continue. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to his rescue and took over at one stage.
She also appeared at the post-budget press conference and said Kamal was suffering from dengue.
Dengue made the budget day the “most troubling” in his life, 72-year-old Kamal said.
“Because I fell seriously ill for dengue fever and had to be hospitalised,” he said.
He offered his gratitude to those who tended to him during his illness and the people for praying for his recovery.
Kamal, the planning minister of the previous tenure of the government, had earlier said he is not going to the Planning Commission at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital as he is wary of more risks of mosquito attack there after being affected by chikungunya and then dengue.
“I have been bitten twice – once affected by chikungunya and then dengue. Is it something we hear every day?” he had asked.
