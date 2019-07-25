Launch services return to normal as owners call off unscheduled strike

“We’ve decided to operate launches taking floods and the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha into account,” said Saidur Rahman Rintu, vice president of the launch owners association, told bdnews24.com on Thursday after a tripartite meeting in Dhaka.

The suspension of launch services by owners followed river transport workers’ strike for an indefinite period from Wednesday to press home their 11-point demand.



The workers’ demands included appointment letters, allowances, a pay hike, providing identity cards, introducing provident funds, landing passes for India-bound workers and an end to extortion.



After a tripartite meeting of government on Wednesday, owners and workers, Bangladesh Noujan Sramik Federation, a platform of workers, postponed the strike. Later, workers returned to work, but owners refused to operate the launches in parts of the country.



Around 70 launches leave Sadarghat terminals every day for different destinations. But on Wednesday evening, only four launches operated by MV Tipu left the terminals.



No launches, except Barishal-bound Greenline, left Sadarghat on Thursday morning, according to BIWTA Joint Director Alamgir Kabir.



“We didn’t call any strike. We are the owners of the launches, but they (the workers) operate the launches at their will. Without informing us, they halted operations yesterday. In the afternoon, they said the launches would be operated. It cannot continue like this,” said Hamzalal, the owner of MV Abhijan Launch.



The order of workers' pay structure was issued in 2016 and the next order will be issued in 2021. They have called strikes several times over different issues in the past one and a half years, which has hurt business, according to him.