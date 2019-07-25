Home > Bangladesh

Garment workers block Rampura road as co-worker beaten to death

Published: 25 Jul 2019 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 06:27 PM BdST

Garment workers have blocked a key road through Rampura after a co-worker was beaten to death in a factory at Dhaka’s Malibagh Chowdhury Para.

The workers of Easy Fashions took to the streets at West Hajipara on Thursday, disrupting traffic in the area. The dead worker has been identified as Delwar, a cutting assistant at Easy Fashions.

Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

Delwar was hiding inside the factory after office hours on Wednesday, said Anisur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A security guard discovered that Delwar threw some clothes through the windows of the sixth floor of the factory building under the cover of dark. Then the guard and office assistant Yasin beat and confined him to the factory.

After receiving the information from workers, police rescued Delwar around 11am on Thursday and sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He died around 12 noon while undergoing treatment.

 After the news of Delwar's death spread, the angry workers of the factory took to the streets in Rampura around 3am, said Inspector Iqbal Hossain of Hatirjhil Police Station.

The protests disrupted traffic on both sides of the Rampura road, creating a long tailback in the area, said Assistant Commissioner of Traffic Police Humayun Kabir.

