DU students end protests over college affiliation
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 02:50 PM BdST
A group of Dhaka University students who have been protesting the affiliation of seven colleges with the university will return to their classes after six days of protests, as the authority assured them of meeting their demands.
Shakil Mia, the spokesperson for the protesters, made the announcement in a press briefing on the campus on Thursday.
"We appreciate the formation of a committee by the university administration to resolve the issue. We decided to cease all of our programmes, including boycotting classes and exams,” he told the media.
“However, our other activities will continue. We'll wait and see if the latest promises made by the administration are kept."
He announced a plan to submit a memorandum to the president on their demands on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the authority of Dhaka University formed an 11-member committee to resolve the issue of the affiliation of seven colleges.
It asked the committee headed by Pro-Vice Chancellor Muhammad Samad to submit a recommendation on the issue in 10 days.
