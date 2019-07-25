Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 03:17 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 03:17 AM BdST
Ibrahim Hossain Hridoy, the 19-year-old key suspect in the lynching of a woman in Dhaka’s Badda over ‘child abduction’ rumour, has told the court that he hit the mother of two after being instigated by another woman.
Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jasim granted police five days to grill the teenaged vegetable seller of the area when he was produced in the court on Wednesday.
Badda Police Station Inspector Abdur Razzak, who is investigating the killing of 42-year-old Taslima Begum Renu, argued that Hridoy should be quizzed for 10 days to identify other suspects and because the modus operandi of the incident suggests a gang behind it.
No-one stood for Hridoy, who was arrested at his mother’s ancestral home in Narayanganj on Tuesday, four days after the lynching outside North Badda Government Primary School.
“A woman said she (Renu) was a beheader. I beat her (Renu) on instigation by that woman (who alleged Renu was a human abductor),” Hridoy told the court when the judge asked why she hit Renu.
There are also photos of that woman, who Hridoy said instigated him, according to the suspect.
Most members of the mob were young, witnesses told bdnews24.com.
Renu, who resided in Mohakhali and went to the school to inquire about admission of her children, is among at least half a dozen killed by mobs amid rumours that “child abductors are on prowl to collect heads and blood for the construction of Padma Bridge”.
Dozens other have been injured in mob beating.
Police said Hridoy shaved off his head and fled to Narayanganj, where he asked his grandmother to burn the T-shirt he wore during the lynching.
Police have recovered the shirt as well.
A video of Hridoy wearing the T-shirt and thrashing Renu with a metal rod along with others has gone viral on social media.
