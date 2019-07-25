BCL activist killing: Rajshahi court starts trial of Sayeedi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 04:48 PM BdST
A Rajshahi court has started the trial of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and 103 others in the killing of Bangladesh Chhatra League activist Faruk Hossain nine years ago.
Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Enayet Kabir Sarkar ordered the police to frame charges against the suspects after hearing the case on Thursday.
"At least 6 among the 110 accused in the case have died. Police pressed charges against 104 accused and 44 have been absconding,” said Public Prosecutor Shiraji Shawkat Salehin.
A number of 60 suspects, including Sayeedi who received a life-term for his crime against humanity, were present during the hearing.
Sayeedi has been shifted to Rajshahi jail from Kashimpur jail to attend the hearing.
On Feb 8, a group of activists from Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, launched an armed attack on the leaders and activists from Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League to take over the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall in Rajshahi University.
During the overnight clash, the Shibir members stabbed to death Faruk Hossain, a student of maths and a BCL activist, and threw the body into a septic tank. More 40 persons were injured.
A case filed over the murder named 35 leaders and activists of the Islami Chhatra Shibir. Police submitted the charge sheet in 2012.
Defence lawyer Abu Selim said: “Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was charged as he ordered the Shibir leaders and activists not to let go the control over the university. Others were accused of murder. Sayeedi pleaded not guilty during the charge hearing.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BCL activist killing: Rajshahi court starts trial of Sayeedi
- DU students end protests over college affiliation
- Five children die in Jamalpur boat accident
- Rumours about dengue run rife, says Mayor Khokon
- 7.5kg gold seized from a car at Chattogram airport
- Two killed in separate ‘shootouts’ in Mirpur, Badda
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- Death toll from floods in Bangladesh crosses 100 in two weeks
- PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast
Most Read
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’
- Death toll from floods in Bangladesh crosses 100 in two weeks
- Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 terrorists: Imran Khan
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- Fifteen Dhaka builders fined over presence of mosquito larvae at construction sites
- PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast
- Power Division warns of new ‘total blackout’ rumour