BCL activist killing: Rajshahi court starts trial of Sayeedi

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jul 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 04:48 PM BdST

A Rajshahi court has started the trial of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and 103 others in the killing of Bangladesh Chhatra League activist Faruk Hossain nine years ago.

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Enayet Kabir Sarkar ordered the police to frame charges against the suspects after hearing the case on Thursday.

"At least 6 among the 110 accused in the case have died. Police pressed charges against 104 accused and 44 have been absconding,” said Public Prosecutor Shiraji Shawkat Salehin. 

A number of 60 suspects, including Sayeedi who received a life-term for his crime against humanity, were present during the hearing.

Sayeedi has been shifted to Rajshahi jail from Kashimpur jail to attend the hearing.

On Feb 8,  a group of activists from Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, launched an armed attack on the leaders and activists from Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League to take over the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall in Rajshahi University.

During the overnight clash, the Shibir members stabbed to death Faruk Hossain, a student of maths and a BCL activist, and threw the body into a septic tank. More 40 persons were injured.

A case filed over the murder named 35 leaders and activists of the Islami Chhatra Shibir. Police submitted the charge sheet in 2012.

Defence lawyer Abu Selim said: “Delwar Hossain Sayeedi was charged as he ordered the Shibir leaders and activists not to let go the control over the university. Others were accused of murder. Sayeedi pleaded not guilty during the charge hearing.” 

