7.5kg gold seized from a car at Chattogram airport

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jul 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 01:19 PM BdST

Customs officials have recovered seven-and-half kilograms of gold from a passenger car at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

The gold bars were found in a Regent Airways vehicle on Thursday morning after a joint-raid conducted by Airport Customs and Customs Detectives on Thursday morning, according to Shahinur Kabir Pavel, airport customs deputy commissioner.

File Photo

“The 64 gold bars found in the car were wrapped in black tape. The bars weighing 7.488 kilograms in total are estimated to be worth Tk 28.8 million,” told Shahinur to bdnews24.com. 

The cars are used to transport passengers from the terminal to the aircraft, said Shah Amanat Airport Manager Wing Commander Sarwar-E-Zaman.

