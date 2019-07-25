7.5kg gold seized from a car at Chattogram airport

The gold bars were found in a Regent Airways vehicle on Thursday morning after a joint-raid conducted by Airport Customs and Customs Detectives on Thursday morning, according to Shahinur Kabir Pavel, airport customs deputy commissioner.

“The 64 gold bars found in the car were wrapped in black tape. The bars weighing 7.488 kilograms in total are estimated to be worth Tk 28.8 million,” told Shahinur to bdnews24.com.

The cars are used to transport passengers from the terminal to the aircraft, said Shah Amanat Airport Manager Wing Commander Sarwar-E-Zaman.