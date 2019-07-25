7.5kg gold seized from a car at Chattogram airport
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 01:19 PM BdST
Customs officials have recovered seven-and-half kilograms of gold from a passenger car at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.
The gold bars were found in a Regent Airways vehicle on Thursday morning after a joint-raid conducted by Airport Customs and Customs Detectives on Thursday morning, according to Shahinur Kabir Pavel, airport customs deputy commissioner.
File Photo
The cars are used to transport passengers from the terminal to the aircraft, said Shah Amanat Airport Manager Wing Commander Sarwar-E-Zaman.
