Workers’ strike paralyses river transportation

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2019 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 02:36 PM BdST

River transportation services have come to a halt as workers went on strike, demanding appointment letters, allowances and an end to extortion.

Water transport workers called the strike for an indefinite period from Wednesday midnight across the country to press home their 11-point demand.

More to follow

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.