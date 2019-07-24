Water transport workers partially call off strike
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 05:17 PM BdST
Water transport workers have partially called off their strike, allowing launches to operate across the country.
“The strike for the freighter ships continues. We’re now in talks with the labour ministry officials. After the meeting, the next decision will be taken,” said Shah Alam, president of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers' Federation ahead of the meeting.
The group called the strike for an indefinite period from Wednesday midnight across the country to press home their 11-point demand.
The demands included appointment letters, allowances, a pay hike, providing identity cards, introducing provident funds, landing passes for India-bound workers and an end to extortion.
More to follow
