Unconvinced Mayor Khokon says insecticides tested by icddr,b not of city corporation

Published: 24 Jul 2019 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 02:53 AM BdST

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has refused to accept that the substances of insecticides used by the city corporation to kill deadly mosquitos were ineffective.
To back his claims, he says the findings of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh or icddr,b are not based on samples collected from the mosquito repellent used by the city authorities.      

He, however, did not explain the reasons behind the outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever in the capital.

The insecticides used by the city corporations can kill larvae but not adult mosquitoes, which means the adults have become resistant to the repellents, according to the icddr,b study.

Khokon, after a meeting on the insecticides, said the city corporation will send samples for tests to the government agency, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR.

“They will let us know if any substance is found ineffective. IEDCR will also suggest replacements and we will use the new substances after taking permission from WHO,” he said.

When icddr,b researcher Mohammad Shafiul Alam started talking about the issue, Mayor Khokon stopped him and said the centre did not use samples from the city authorities to run the tests.

“It led to confusion that the insecticides used by the city corporation is totally ineffective,” he added.

