Home > Bangladesh

Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2019 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 12:29 PM BdST

Two suspected drug peddlers have been killed in a so-called shootout with Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The incident occurred in the Hoikong area adjoining the Naf River around 2:30am on Wednesday, said Maj Shariful Islam Jomaddar, deputy commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf.

The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 20, and Mohamed Kamal, 22. Rahman was the resident of Maheshkhalia Para in Teknaf and Kamal, a Rohingya refugee who lived in Balukhali camp-11 in Ukhiya.

A BGB team ambushed on the brink of Naf River in Hoikong area after being tipped off about a big consignment of drugs smuggled from Myanmar, said Jomaddar. 

At that time, the drug peddlers opened fire on the border security troopers, forcing them to retaliate, he added.  “Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found and some of them fled. The two bodies were subsequently taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead," said the BGB official.

BGB recovered 100,000 yaba pills and several weapons from the spot, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘No-one listened to what she said’

Mayor unconvinced by insecticide study

Bangladesh and Malta foreign ministers attending a community reception

Bangladesh, Malta to work together

A combination photo shows a Palestinian building blown up by Israeli forces in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 22, 2019. Reuters

Bangladesh condemns Palestinian house demolition

Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka

Govt to get girl shot in womb treated

Ctg fire kills woman, daughter

DOM-INNO fined for Aedes larvae

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.