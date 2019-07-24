Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf

The incident occurred in the Hoikong area adjoining the Naf River around 2:30am on Wednesday, said Maj Shariful Islam Jomaddar, deputy commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf.

The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 20, and Mohamed Kamal, 22. Rahman was the resident of Maheshkhalia Para in Teknaf and Kamal, a Rohingya refugee who lived in Balukhali camp-11 in Ukhiya.

A BGB team ambushed on the brink of Naf River in Hoikong area after being tipped off about a big consignment of drugs smuggled from Myanmar, said Jomaddar.

At that time, the drug peddlers opened fire on the border security troopers, forcing them to retaliate, he added. “Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found and some of them fled. The two bodies were subsequently taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead," said the BGB official.

BGB recovered 100,000 yaba pills and several weapons from the spot, he said.