Quader urges disgruntled DU students to cease protests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 05:56 PM BdST
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has urged Dhaka University students to end protests against the affiliation of seven colleges with the university.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will resolve the issue after she returns home from London, he assured the agitated students.
The minister spoke at a press briefing on the preparation of Eid ul Azha, repair work of highways and other contemporary issues at a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We're aware of the issue that you are protesting and have informed the prime minister about it. She'll provide a logical and realistic solution to it,” said Quader.
“They should stop blocking the roads and making people suffer; and should not hamper education. I urge them to cease their protest.”
Education Minister Dipu Moni has decided to meet the protesters soon, Quader said.
"They shouldn't make the people suffer when the issue can be solved through discussion."
A number of seven colleges under the National University were affiliated with Dhaka University in 2017. The DU is now managing the admission, curriculum and exams in those colleges.
The colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Shahid Suhrawardy College, Kobi Nazrul College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.
A group of Dhaka University students blocked the Shahbag intersection on Wednesday and Thursday, opposing the affiliations of the colleges that they said slowed academic and administrative work at DU.
Ordinary people suffered as traffic came to a standstill due to the blockade. Later, the students padlocked the main entrances of different faculties in the university for three days. The classes and exams were also cancelled.
