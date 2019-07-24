Home > Bangladesh

Power Division warns of new ‘total blackout’ rumour

After dozens of mob lynching, including at least six fatal cases, amid child abduction rumours, the power authorities have warned of a new rumour that ‘Bangladesh will suffer a total blackout’.

The Power Division in a media release on Wednesday urged the people not to pay any heed to the rumour, saying there is no problem in power supply.   

Senior Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said in the release that the power, energy and mineral resources ministry recently noticed the new rumour after the one that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads, blood for construction of Padma Bridge”.

“A quarter with vested interest has spread a rumour that there will be no electricity in the country. It’s purely a rumour,” he said.

There was no power cut in the country on Tuesday and the plants produced 11,640 megawatts, according to the secretary.

“Power will be generated as per demand today, tomorrow and every other day. There has been no major disruption in supply even amid the flood situation. And there will be no problem in power supply in the future,” Kaikaus added.

