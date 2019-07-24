Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Aug 5
DU Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 04:24 PM BdST
The online application for students intending to enrol at Dhaka University for the academic session 2019-20 will continue from Aug 5 to Aug 27.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday.
The aspiring students will be able to submit their applications online from 4pm on Aug 5 to 12pm on Aug 27.
Admission tests schedules:
>> "Ka" unit on Sep 20
>> "Kha" unit on Sep 21
>> "Ga" unit on Sep 13
>> "Gha" unit on Sep 27
>> "Cha" unit on Sep 14 (general knowledge) and Sep 28 (drawing)
Students have been advised to keep an eye on the university webpage for further details or any change.
