Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Aug 5

  DU Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 04:24 PM BdST

The online application for students intending to enrol at Dhaka University for the academic session 2019-20 will continue from Aug 5 to Aug 27.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday.

The aspiring students will be able to submit their applications online from 4pm on Aug 5 to 12pm on Aug 27.

Admission tests schedules:

>> "Ka" unit on Sep 20

>> "Kha" unit on Sep 21

>> "Ga" unit on Sep 13

 >> "Gha" unit on Sep 27

 >> "Cha" unit on Sep 14 (general knowledge) and Sep 28 (drawing)

Students have been advised to keep an eye on the university webpage for further details or any change.

