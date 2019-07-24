Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Aug 5

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday.

The aspiring students will be able to submit their applications online from 4pm on Aug 5 to 12pm on Aug 27.

Admission tests schedules:

>> "Ka" unit on Sep 20

>> "Kha" unit on Sep 21

>> "Ga" unit on Sep 13

>> "Gha" unit on Sep 27

>> "Cha" unit on Sep 14 (general knowledge) and Sep 28 (drawing)

Students have been advised to keep an eye on the university webpage for further details or any change.