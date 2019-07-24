Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
Published: 24 Jul 2019 02:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 02:10 AM BdST
The law enforcers have recovered a bomb from in front of a police box at Paltan intersection in Dhaka.
Bomb scare gripped Khamarbari area when a similar object was found near a police box in the area almost simultaneously just before Tuesday midnight.
At Paltan, policemen found a carton with an object with wires in it around 11:30pm, Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.
Members of the bomb disposal wing of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes or CTTC unit of police were called in later.
They detonated the bomb in a controlled explosion, the OC said.
At Khamarbari end of Manik Miah Avenue, about five kilometres from Paltan, another bomb-like object was found near a traffic police box meanwhile.
Police personnel cordoned off the area and the bomb disposal unit was working there around 2am on Wednesday.
Traffic police members were immediately evacuated from the box, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman said.
Measures will be taken after the bomb disposal unit completes examining the object, he added.
WARNING:
