Govt to arrange treatment of Magura girl Suriya shot in mother’s womb
Magura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 01:32 AM BdST
The government has taken responsibilities for the treatment of ‘Suraiya’, the girl who was shot in her mother’s womb in Magura four years ago, as she is losing walking abilities having lost an eye.
Magura Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar visited her home at Doaparh on the outskirts of the town on Tuesday evening.
The district administration also cut a cake during the DC’s visit to celebrate her birthday.
Her mother Nazma Begum was shot during clashes between two groups of the ruling Awami League on July 23 in 2015 when she was eight months into her pregnancy.
Doctors at the Magura General Hospital conducted a surgery and Nazma gave birth to Suraiya that night.
Both survived the wounds but Suriya later lost sight of her left eye.
As the fourth anniversary of the incident neared, the media reported her current condition.
DC Akbar said the reports drew the attention of the Prime Minister’s Office, which asked the district authorities to arrange Suraiya’s treatment in Dhaka.
Nazma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the treatment of Suriya after her birth and the promise to arrange more treatment now.
