Fifteen Dhaka builders fined over presence of mosquito larvae at construction sites 

Dhaka North City Corporation Executive Magistrate Sajid Anwar led the mobile court drive on Gulshan on Wednesday afternoon.

He found mosquito larvae in different watery parts of the buildings being constructed by Instar Developer, Dekko Group, and Shanta Holding on road No. 50 and 51 of Gulshan-2 during the drive.

The magistrate fined Instar Tk 100,000 and Dekko and Shanta Tk 50,000 each under the Local Government (City Corporation) Act of 2009.

He also ordered the companies to submit photos of the sites after cleaning those within 12 hours, according to a media release from DNCC.

The Dhaka South City Corporation executive magistrates inspected 86 under-construction buildings on the third day of the drive.

They fined owners and constructors of 12 of these buildings altogether Tk 268,000 for the presence of Aedes larvae.

The DSCC said it inspected 154 buildings in three days and collected Tk 358,000 fines from the ones with Aedes larvae.