Effective insecticide to kill mosquito coming soon, says Obaidul Quader

He spoke at a press briefing on preparations for Eid-ul-Azha and other contemporary issues at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

“Dengue has become fatal as it has spread all over the country claiming lives. Any patient entering the hospital is suffering from dengue. I have spoken to both (Dhaka city corporation) mayors. They are carrying out campaigns and holding meetings on the issue,” said Quader.

“The insecticide now being used is ineffective to kill mosquitoes,” the roads and bridges minister said citing the Dhaka south city corporation mayor.

“We’re trying to bring in effective insecticide. We’ve told the health minister to speed up the process as it is an emergency. It is available in our neighbouring country. We suggested to bring it as soon as possible,” he said.

“We have told the mayors to intensify their measures and be responsible,” Quader said when the reporters asked if the situation would been better with both mayors being more responsible.

The ruling party has asked its leaders and activists to raise awareness among the people about ‘child abduction’ rumours that led to at least half a dozen lynching, Quader said.

“The chief whip has instructed the MPs to hold meetings and rallies in their respective constitutions,” he said.

There is an overall improvement of the flood situation though it worsened in a few places, he said. Highways and some of the roads in several districts have been affected.

“We have given directives to complete repairs of the flood-affected roads within a week prior to the Eid ul Azha.”