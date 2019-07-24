Effective insecticide to kill mosquito coming soon, says Obaidul Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 08:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 08:21 PM BdST
Authorities will soon use an effective insecticide to kill mosquitoes, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said amid the spread of fatal dengue fever in the country.
He spoke at a press briefing on preparations for Eid-ul-Azha and other contemporary issues at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
“Dengue has become fatal as it has spread all over the country claiming lives. Any patient entering the hospital is suffering from dengue. I have spoken to both (Dhaka city corporation) mayors. They are carrying out campaigns and holding meetings on the issue,” said Quader.
“The insecticide now being used is ineffective to kill mosquitoes,” the roads and bridges minister said citing the Dhaka south city corporation mayor.
“We’re trying to bring in effective insecticide. We’ve told the health minister to speed up the process as it is an emergency. It is available in our neighbouring country. We suggested to bring it as soon as possible,” he said.
“We have told the mayors to intensify their measures and be responsible,” Quader said when the reporters asked if the situation would been better with both mayors being more responsible.
The ruling party has asked its leaders and activists to raise awareness among the people about ‘child abduction’ rumours that led to at least half a dozen lynching, Quader said.
“The chief whip has instructed the MPs to hold meetings and rallies in their respective constitutions,” he said.
There is an overall improvement of the flood situation though it worsened in a few places, he said. Highways and some of the roads in several districts have been affected.
“We have given directives to complete repairs of the flood-affected roads within a week prior to the Eid ul Azha.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader urges disgruntled DU students to cease protests
- Water transport workers partially call off strike
- Online application for Dhaka University admission opens on Aug 5
- Workers’ strike paralyses river transportation
- Arrestees in lynching cases linked to ‘anti-government’ force, says IGP Patwary
- Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Unconvinced Mayor Khokon says insecticides tested by icddr,b not of city corporation
- Bangladesh, Malta to work together for benefit of citizens
- Bangladesh condemns demolition of Palestinian houses by Israel
Most Read
- Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
- Satellite images show Myanmar's 'minimal preparations' for Rohingya return: Think-tank
- DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building
- Arrestees in lynching cases linked to ‘anti-government’ force, says IGP Patwary
- Afghanistan recoils at Trump’s comments about destroying the country
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag