Bangladesh condemns demolition of Palestinian houses by Israel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 02:34 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 02:34 AM BdST
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent demolition of dozens of houses in Wadi Hummus area of the town of Sur Baher in Al Quds by the Israeli occupation forces.
“We are steadfast and resolute in our support to all the relevant UNSC, UNGA, OIC Summit and CFM resolutions and urge the world community to ask Israel the occupying power to desist from such illegal acts,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Such acts clearly violate the spirit and objectives of UN resolution 242 and 338.”
Bangladesh conveys its “deep sympathy and stands in solidarity and unison with the people of Palestine at this hour”.
“We express our solidarity with the recent statement by the OIC Secretary General that calls upon the international community to coerce Israeli occupation to desist from its illegal practices and put an end to all its actions that violate the rights of Palestinians,” read the statement.
“We believe that such unilateral act by Israel has led to ominous developments in the area. This illegal act of demolition tends to thwart efforts for securing peace in the region.
“It also has an adverse impact on the plan by the international community to support the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine and establish the State of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution and on the pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, which Bangladesh supports”.
