Two killed in alleged gunfight in Sundarbans
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 01:01 PM BdST
Two suspected robbers have been killed in a so-called shootout with RAB in the Sundarbans in Bagerhat.
The incident occurred in Jongra canal area of Chandpai Range under Sundarbans Eastern Division in the early hours of Tuesday, said RAB-8 Deputy Commander Major Sajibul Islam.
One of the dead men have been identified as 48-year-old Khalek, a top leader of a local robbery gang ‘Khalek Bahini’. His associate, who died in the same gunfight, could not be immediately identified.
A RAB team went to Jongra canal area at around 3.30 am on Tuesday as part of their regular patrol routine, said Major Sajibul.
“The robbers occupying the area opened fire on RAB, forcing them to retaliate. The gunfight carried on until 7am intermittently.”
At one point, the robbers fled the scene and two bullet-ridden bodies were found in the area, said Sajibul.
Later, approaching fishermen identified the bodies as members of ‘Khalek Bahini,’ according to Sajibul.
The bodies have been sent to Dakop Police Station in Khulna.
The RAB has recovered ‘some’ firearms and bullets from the scene, according to Sajibul.
